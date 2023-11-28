        <
          Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. decides to enter NFL draft

          Jeremiah Trotter Jr. forces Duke fumble before halftime (0:29)

          Clemson forces a Duke fumble with 10 seconds remaining in the first half to take over. (0:29)

          • Andrea Adelson, ESPN Senior WriterNov 28, 2023, 01:10 PM ET
          Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. announced Tuesday that he will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

          Trotter, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles standout Jeremiah Trotter, ranks as the No. 2 off-ball linebacker in Mel Kiper Jr.'s position rankings for the 2024 NFL draft.

          In 12 games this season, Trotter had 88 tackles -- with 15 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 interception -- a pick-six in a 31-23 victory over Notre Dame that helped the Tigers finish the season on a four-game winning streak.