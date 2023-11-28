Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who started throughout the season for the Gophers, said he intends to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left.

Kaliakmanis had 1,838 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while completing 53.1% of his attempts for Minnesota, which finished 5-7. The sophomore added two rushing touchdowns. He took over as Minnesota's top quarterback after starting five games as a freshman in 2022, going 3-2 with 946 passing yards and three touchdowns.

"Minnesota will always be an important place in my life and one that I believe has helped me grow immensely, both as a player and a man for the last three years," Kaliakmanis wrote on X.

The Antioch, Illinois, native took a redshirt season in 2021. He was an ESPN 300 recruit and rated as the No. 3 prospect in Illinois in his class. Kaliakmanis had uneven results this season, failing to complete at least 58% of his passes in eight of 12 games, and throwing interceptions in eight contests.

His announcement comes a day after New Hampshire quarterback Max Brosmer, the FCS passing yards leader who has entered the transfer portal, announced on X that he had received a scholarship offer from Minnesota