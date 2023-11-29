Open Extended Reactions

Oklahoma is expected to promote analyst Seth Littrell, the former head coach at North Texas, and tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley to serve as co-offensive coordinators, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

An official announcement could come as soon as Wednesday.

Littrell, who played fullback on Oklahoma's 2000 national title team, likely would take the lead coordinator role as the Sooners replaces Jeff Lebby, who left to become Mississippi State's head coach earlier this week. The 45-year-old Littrell joined coach Brent Venables' staff this season after seven years at North Texas, where he went 44-44 with five bowl appearances. Before landing the North Texas job, Littrell built his reputation as a gifted offensive play-caller at North Carolina, Indiana and Arizona.

Finley, a former Sooners tight end who spent time with three NFL teams, has been at his alma mater since 2021. He's the team's associate head coach for offense in addition to working with the tight ends and H-backs. Finley had worked with Lebby at Ole Miss in 2020, sand also coached tight ends at Texas A&M in 2019.

Oklahoma's offense improved substantially this season, rising to No. 3 nationally in scoring (43.2 points per game) and No. 6 in passing (321.8 yards per game).

