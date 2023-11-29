Open Extended Reactions

Former Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson announced Wednesday that he is transferring to North Carolina.

Johnson entered his name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer Sunday, and just three days later he has found his next destination.

Johnson transferred in to the Aggies program from LSU after the 2021 season. He started three games last season and eight this year, when he passed for 1,452 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions before suffering an injury.

Johnson is joining a North Carolina team that has starter Drake Maye on the roster for now. Maye is projected as one of the top quarterback prospects in next year's NFL draft, but has not yet announced if he is planning to leave the program.