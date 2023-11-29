Check out the best plays from Riley Leonard at Duke during the 2023 season as he enters the transfer portal. (1:57)

Duke starting quarterback Riley Leonard entered the transfer portal Wednesday.

Leonard started all 13 games for the Blue Devils during the 2022 season and threw for 2,967 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also had 699 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns and was an All-ACC honorable mention selection for his performance.

He played in just seven games this season, missing time because of a toe injury suffered against Louisville. He finished the season with 1,102 yards passing, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He added four rushing touchdowns and 352 yards on the ground.

Leonard thanked the program, its fans and his teammates in a social media post announcing his decision.

Duke head coach Mike Elko left the program to take a head-coaching job at Texas A&M, and now Leonard has entered the portal looking for a new destination.

Notre Dame could be a possible destination for Leonard, a source told ESPN. The Irish took in Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman prior to this season, but Hartman's eligibility has run out and Notre Dame will be looking for a new starting quarterback for the 2024 season.