How Leilani Armenta became the first woman to score in an HBCU football game Leilani Armenta details how she found the confidence and made history as the first woman to score in an HBCU football game. (0:57)

How Leilani Armenta became the first woman to score in an HBCU football game (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

Jackson State Tigers' kicker Leilani Armenta added her name to the record books in college football this season and is extending her collegiate career.

On Wednesday, Armenta announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she will be stepping away from soccer to be a full-time kicker for the 2022 SWAC champs.

"It has been a dream to play Division 1 football and playing for Coach T.C. Taylor has been a blessing," Armenta said in a statement.

The new place kicker for the Tigers made history this season by becoming the first woman to score in an FCS HBCU game. She went 3-for-3 on extra-point attempts in a 40-14 win against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Armenta, a freshman soccer player, was added to the Tigers' football roster after their kicker and punter were injured. A soccer teammate recommended Armenta to Taylor for the kicker position, according to CNN.