Mario Cristobal and Miami are keeping the pressure on with National Signing Day three weeks away.

Four-star defensive tackle Justin Scott (No. 36 overall in the 2024 ESPN 300) flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Miami on Wednesday.

Scott, the fourth-best defensive tackle in the cycle, had initially committed to the Buckeyes on July 2. He now gives Cristobal and the Hurricanes two ESPN 300 defensive tackles in this class after Artavius Jones (No. 108 overall in 2024; No. 7 DT) pledged on July 14.

If Scott signs, he would be the 10th ESPN 300 defensive lineman to sign with Miami since Cristobal was hired in December 2021.

Scott was a football and basketball player at St. Ignatius College Prep outside of Chicago and is someone used to winning. This past year, he was on a football team that reached the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history while the basketball team finished fourth in Class 3A last March.

As the Hurricanes finished the regular season 7-5 under Cristobal, who's 12-12 so far in two years back at his alma mater, their defense is 26th in the FBS in total defense (324.1 YPG) and their 35 sacks and 97.1 rushing yards allowed per game are both tied for 12th in the nation.

Miami now has 11 ESPN 300 prospects in a class ESPN has ranked 12th.

The Hurricanes' 2023 class ended up fifth overall in ESPN's rankings.