Heisman hopefuls Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. face off again with a CFP spot on the line in the Cascade Clash. (0:51)

Open Extended Reactions

Conference championship weekend is here, and it's loaded with stakes. Seven of the top eight teams in the College Football Playoff rankings will play for titles this weekend. With four undefeated teams and four highly ranked one-loss teams, every game will impact who reaches the semifinals.

The No. 3 Washington Huskies and No. 5 Oregon Ducks kick off the festivities. Friday's Pac-12 title game is almost certainly a winner-gets-in situation. It's also a rematch of one of the best games of the 2023 season -- the Huskies' 36-33 win in Seattle on Oct. 14. This will be a matchup of elite offenses guided by Heisman-contender quarterbacks in Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon's Bo Nix.

ESPN's reporters and CFP experts will provide takeaways and analysis for each Power 5 conference title game. Here are the best moments from the Pac-12 championship: