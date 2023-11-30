Open Extended Reactions

UCLA freshman quarterback Dante Moore plans to enter the transfer portal, a source confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Moore was the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class out of Detroit. He originally committed to Oregon out of high school before flipping to UCLA and signing with the Bruins.

He appeared in nine games this season as a true freshman and threw for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Moore split time with redshirt junior Ethan Garbers, who threw for 964 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. Transfer Collin Schlee also made an appearance in six games for the Bruins in what was a season searching for consistency at the position.

Along with Oregon and UCLA, Moore had shown interest in Michigan State, Texas A&M, LSU, Miami and Michigan, among others.

On3 first reported that Moore would look to transfer.