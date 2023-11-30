Graham Mertz has a stellar run on third down, but on the next play has to leave the game with an apparent collarbone injury. (1:12)

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz announced Thursday he will return to the Gators for his sixth and final season of eligibility.

Mertz's social media post cited "unfinished business."

Mertz started 11 games this season for the Gators after transferring from Wisconsin, throwing for 2,903 yards with 20 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 72.9 percent of his passes. He missed the season finale against Florida State after injuring his collarbone the previous week in a loss to Missouri.

His return gives the Gators a veteran presence in the quarterback room, with the addition of freshman five-star quarterback D.J. Lagway expected on National Signing Day Dec. 20. Lagway has been committed to Florida since last December, and is the No. 16-ranked prospect in the 2024 ESPN300.