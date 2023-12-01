Oregon State running back Damien Martinez was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, according to Corvallis (Oregon) police.

Martinez's arrest was detailed in the Corvallis police daily activity log, but a police report had not been finalized as of Thursday afternoon, the department said.

According to the police log, a 19-year-old Corvallis male, which the department confirmed was Martinez, was stopped for running a red light and accused of DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering. He also was cited for possession of marijuana as a minor since he's under 21.

In a social media post, Martinez acknowledged what happened.

"Made a mistake, I am fine , I WAS FINE, I'll be fine...," he wrote.

Made a mistake, I am fine , I WAS FINE, I'll be fine..... 🙏 — damien martinez🔸 (@damienfor6) November 30, 2023

An Oregon State spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Martinez was second in the Pac-12 with 1,185 rushing yards this season. It is unclear how the arrest will impact his availability for the team's bowl game, which will be announced Sunday.

OSU elevated Trent Bray from defensive coordinator to head coach on Tuesday, three days after coach Jonathan Smith left for the same position at Michigan State.