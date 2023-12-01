Open Extended Reactions

Arizona State quarterback Drew Pyne told ESPN that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Pyne played in just two games for Arizona State this season, as he was injured in the preseason and got shut down for the year in September.

He expects to have three years of eligibility remaining after graduating this spring and applying for a medical redshirt. After graduating, he'll be immediately eligible for 2024. Pyne battled injuries this season, but will make a full recovery.

Pyne is 8-3 as a starting quarterback between his time at Notre Dame and ASU. During his time at Notre Dame, he had a 4-1 record as a starting quarterback against Top 25 teams.

Pyne is a former ESPN 300 recruit who emerged as a strong starting quarterback at Notre Dame in 2022. He made his mark there, going 8-2 as starter and finishing the season with 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions last year.

Pyne completed 64.6-percent of his passes and set a school record with 15 consecutive completions in a game, which he accomplished against BYU.

A flurry of injuries derailed Pyne's time at ASU, as he was the frontrunner for the starting job entering summer camp but never had the opportunity to formalize that in camp because of injury. He last played for ASU against USC on Sept. 23, completing 21-of-36 for two touchdowns and 221 yards. Pyne led Notre Dame to wins over Clemson, North Carolina and BYU in 2022.