Open Extended Reactions

Washington State quarterback Cam Ward entered his name in the transfer portal Friday.

Ward transferred into the program from Incarnate Word prior to the 2022 season, where he was a second-team FCS All-American player and the Southland Conference offensive player of the year.

He went 10-3 in 2021 with Incarnate Word and threw for 4,648 yards, 47 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He continued that success in 2022 at Washington State and was an All-Pac-12 Conference honorable mention.

He started all 13 games and threw for 3,231 yards and 23 touchdowns. Ward improved on those numbers in 2023, throwing for 3,732 yards, 25 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, while also rushing for eight touchdowns.

In his announcement, Ward said he would evaluate his prospects of entering the 2024 NFL draft while also entering his name in the portal as a grad transfer.