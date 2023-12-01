Florida State QB Tate Rodemaker takes a big hit to the head in the fourth quarter vs. Florida, which results in a targeting call. (1:00)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Florida State could be without another quarterback as it gets set to take on Louisville on Saturday with an ACC championship and a possible berth in the College Football Playoff on the line.

Quarterback Tate Rodemaker, who started the team's final regular-season game -- a 24-15 win over Florida -- will be a game-day decision, according to the school.

Rodemaker left the Florida game in the fourth quarter after taking a late hit to the head following a scramble. He returned to action two plays later to help cap a touchdown drive.

Rodemaker has not been a full participant in practice this week, but an FSU spokesperson told ESPN the team continues to "go through the process" with Rodemaker and will "see what that means for Saturday."

Rodemaker took over the starting job after starter Jordan Travis injured his left leg against the North Alabama Lions on Nov. 18. Travis, who has started since the 2021 season, won ACC Player of the Year honors after helping the Seminoles lock up a spot in the ACC championship game.

If Rodemaker is unable to play, Florida State would go with freshman Brock Glenn, who has taken only a handful of snaps this season. Glenn played late against North Alabama to get game reps, going 2-for-3 for 35 yards and adding a rushing touchdown. Glenn also came in for Rodemaker after he got hit against Florida last week, throwing incomplete on his lone pass.

Florida State is trying to win its first ACC championship, and make its first College Football Playoff appearance, since 2014. The Seminoles have become a hot topic of playoff discussion with Travis now out for the season, but they remain No. 4 in the latest CFP rankings.

ESPN's Andrea Adelson contributed to this report.