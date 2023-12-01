Open Extended Reactions

Colorado left tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan entered the transfer portal Friday, adding to the offseason needs along the offensive line for the Buffaloes.

Christian-Lichtenhan is a 6-foot-10, 315-pound junior, originally from Davis, California. He redshirted in his freshman season at Colorado in 2020 but played in five games along the offensive line during the 2021 season.

He started in eight games in 2022 and was the starting left tackle this season for coach Deion Sanders.

The offensive line struggled protecting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was sacked more than any other FBS quarterback this season, 52 times.

The Colorado staff was already going to have to fill a need along the offensive line to improve that unit this offseason through the transfer portal, and will now have to add left tackle to its list.