Lee Corso makes his pick for the SEC title game between Alabama and Georgia. (0:27)

Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Alabama running back Jase McClellan, the team's leading rusher, isn't playing for No. 8 Alabama in Saturday's SEC championship game against No. 1 Georgia.

McClellan was dressed out in full pads for warmups at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He reportedly hasn't practiced all week. He did some light jogging and caught a couple of punts but didn't participate in full-speed drills. He was not in uniform on the sideline when the game started.

McClellan injured his left foot in the fourth quarter of last week's 27-24 victory at Auburn.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (ankle), receiver Ladd McConkey (ankle) and guard Tate Ratledge (knee) were running full speed in passing drills during warmups. Bowers and Ratledge were announced as starters for the Bulldogs. Georgia receiver Rara Thomas (foot) was using a crutch and won't be available.

McClellan, a senior from Aledo, Texas, leads the Crimson Tide with 803 rushing yards with six touchdowns. He had 105 yards with one score in a 24-10 win against then-No. 15 Ole Miss and 115 yards with one touchdown in a 34-20 victory over then-No. 17 Tennessee.

Roydell Williams, a senior from Hueytown, Alabama, who has 497 rushing yards with four touchdowns, will likely serve as the Tide's starting tailback.