The No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes enter the Big Ten championship game against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines as heavy underdogs. Iowa's struggles on offense could be the reason why -- the Hawkeyes have scored 30 or more points in only one game this season, compared to 11 times for the Wolverines.

Iowa's lack of offensive prowess has led to a unique promo from one indoor Iowa golf course. X-Golf in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is offering free draft beer until the Hawkeyes score, if attendees book a 7 p.m. bay time.

It could be a long night of complimentary booze. The Hawkeyes have remained scoreless in the opening frame in six of their 12 games this season. They haven't scored a first-quarter touchdown since Oct. 7 against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Big Ten West leaders forced a safety against the Illinois Fighting Illini two weeks ago and kicked a field goal against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Oct. 21. Other than those two games, the Hawkeyes haven't scored in the first quarter since their game against the Boilermakers.

It'll be an even taller task against Michigan, who allow the second-fewest yards (246.8) and fewest points (10.3) per game in the Big Ten. The Wolverines have held seven opponents to single-digit points this season.

Iowa previously faced Michigan in the 2021 Big Ten championship game, losing 42-3. They scored their only points in the first quarter.