Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama have been selected by the College Football Playoff committee to vie for the national championship.

That means Florida State (No. 5) and Georgia (No. 6), two teams with compelling arguments for playoff inclusion, are on the outside looking in.

The Wolverines and Huskies as undefeated conference champions were considered virtual shoo-ins to make the CFP. Michigan is in the playoff for the third straight year. Washington, on the other hand, has been in the CFP only once before, losing in the semifinals in the 2016 season.

The path to the playoff was a bit murkier for Texas and Alabama.

Texas is back in the running for the national championship after booking its first trip to the playoff. Led by quarterback Quinn Ewers, the Longhorns went 12-1 and won the Big 12 championship in their first appearance in the conference title game since its return in 2017. Texas' lone loss came at the hands of Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry game. Both schools will head to the SEC after this season, but the Longhorns already got an SEC boost this year. Texas notched perhaps the biggest win of the college football season by going on the road in September and beating Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama proved that one big win can sometimes make up for one early loss. The Crimson Tide are in the playoff a day after ending Georgia's 29-game, 728-day winning streak with a 27-24 victory in the SEC championship game. Nick Saban's squad faced challenges atypical for Alabama, losing at home to Texas in the second game of the season and otherwise scuffling through the early part of the schedule. Part of the issue was uncertainty at quarterback. Jalen Milroe started and finished the season as the team's top QB, but both Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner were given chances to take control of the position in Tommy Rees' first year as Alabama's offensive coordinator. Bama will now have a chance to win its fourth College Football Playoff title in the final year of the four-team format.

Alabama's win Saturday ended Georgia's pursuit of a third straight national championship. The Bulldogs had won 29 straight games, but Saturday's ill-timed loss to Alabama in the SEC title game left Georgia on the outside looking in. As a result, the Bulldogs become the first No. 1 team in the penultimate CFP rankings to fall out of the top four after losing on Championship Weekend.

Florida State won its conference championship game after an undefeated regular season but becomes the first unbeaten Power 5 champ to miss out on the CFP, a decision that rankled ACC commissioner Jim Phillips.

"It's unfathomable that Florida State, an undefeated Power Five conference champion, was left out of the College Football Playoff," Phillips said in a statement Sunday. "Their exclusion calls into question the selection process and whether the Committee's own guidelines were followed, including the significant importance of being an undefeated Power Five conference champion. My heart breaks for the talented FSU student-athletes and coaches and their passionate and loyal fans. Florida State deserved better. College football deserved better."

The committee seemed to focus on how competitive the Seminoles would be in the playoff without quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered a season-ending leg injury in mid-November. FSU started backup Tate Rodemaker in its regular-season finale victory over Florida, but a concussion kept him out of the ACC title game. That forced coach Mike Norvell to go with freshman Brock Glenn in Saturday's win over Louisville in which the Noles' defense led the way.

Washington will play Texas in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, while Michigan will face Alabama in the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential. Both semifinal games will be played on New Year's Day and aired on ESPN.

The Wolverines and Longhorns were installed as the early favorites in their respective semifinals at ESPN BET. The Michigan opened as 2-point favorites over Alabama in the Rose Bowl. Texas opened as a 4-point favorite over Washington in the Sugar Bowl.

The CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T will be played Monday, Jan. 8, on ESPN.