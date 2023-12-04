Brenen Thompson gets out in front of his defender and catches a 53-yard touchdown pass from Dillon Gabriel. (0:19)

Oklahoma starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced he will enter his name in the transfer portal on Monday.

Gabriel, 22, will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Gabriel transferred to Oklahoma from UCF, where he started 12 games as a true freshman in 2019. He threw for 3,653 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in that first season and followed that up with 3,570 yards, 32 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2020.

He suffered a season-ending injury in 2021 that kept him out most of the season and then transferred to Oklahoma for 2022, where he reunited with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby (who served in the same role at UCF in 2019) and threw for 2,168 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. Lebby was recently named the head coach at Mississippi State.

Gabriel was sixth in total passing yards among all FBS quarterbacks this season.