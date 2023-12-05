Open Extended Reactions

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson, a first-team All-Big Ten selection this season, is declaring for the NFL draft and will skip the team's upcoming appearance in the Peach Bowl.

Robinson, who transferred from Maryland after the 2021 season, recorded 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 5 quarterback hurries in 10 games this fall. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2022, when he recorded 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The 6-foot-3, 254-pound junior is listed as Mel Kiper's No. 4 outside linebacker prospect and No. 7 edge rusher for the draft. ESPN's Jordan Reid and Field Yates both list Robinson among their top five pass rushers for the draft.

In a post on X, Robinson thanked his family and Penn State's players, coaches and fans, adding, "From one dream to the next, I am excited to continue this next chapter."

Penn State, which went 10-2 and finished No. 10 in the final CFP standings, is set to face No. 11 Ole Miss on Dec. 30 in Atlanta.