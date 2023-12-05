Open Extended Reactions

Texas A&M defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton is planning to enter the transfer portal, his mother, Eunice Thomas, told ESPN on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end from Milton, Georgia, will still have two years of eligibility remaining.

Overton was a five-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class before reclassifying to the 2022 cycle to enroll early at Texas A&M. He was still ranked as a five-star and the No. 6 prospect overall despite the move up a class.

He saw action in 11 games during his freshman season in 2022, and had 31 total tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. He played in 12 games this season and had 17 total tackles with three quarterback hurries.

His brother, Micaiah Overton, is also planning to transfer from Texas A&M. Micaiah is a 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle who is transferring as a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.