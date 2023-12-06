Tyler Shough lobs one to Myles Price for an 18-yard Texas Tech touchdown. (0:18)

Former Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough is transferring to Louisville, he posted on social media Tuesday night.

Shough will be a seventh-year senior who turns 25 next year. He also played at Oregon since starting his college career in 2018. In his three seasons at Texas Tech, all of which were cut short by injuries, he started 11 games and went 9-2 as a starter.

He earned the MVP of the Texas Bowl in a victory over Ole Miss after the 2022 season, throwing for 242 yards and accounting for three touchdowns.

The Red Raiders finished 6-6 this season, 5-4 in the Big 12. In limited play, Shough completed 67 of 111 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns.

Texas Tech will take on Cal (6-6) in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 16.

Louisville (10-3), which lost in the ACC title game on Saturday, with Jack Plummer under center, will take on USC (7-5) in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27.