Texas A&M is set to hire Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein for the same role under new coach Mike Elko, sources told ESPN.

Klein, a former quarterback for Kansas State who finished third in Heisman Trophy voting in 2012, had emerged as one of the nation's top young playcallers. Klein, 34, has spent almost his entire career at his alma mater, serving as quarterbacks coach and becoming the team's sole playcaller before the 2022 season under coach Chris Klieman.

Notre Dame pursued Klein for its offensive coordinator vacancy after the 2022 season, and Klein has drawn some interest for head-coaching opportunities.

Since the start of the 2022 season, Kansas State ranks 20th nationally in scoring (34.9 PPG). In 2022, when Kansas State won the Big 12, the offense finished in the top 10 in school history in 11 categories, including second in offensive yards (5,863), fourth in rushing yards (2,916) and fifth in yards per game (418.8).

Offensive line coach Connor Riley is expected to be a candidate to replace Klein, according to a source. The 25th-ranked Wildcats will face No. 18 NC State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28 in Orlando.

GoPowerCat.com first reported Klein accepting the Texas A&M job early Wednesday.