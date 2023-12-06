Open Extended Reactions

Former Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff announced on Wednesday that he is transferring to Kentucky.

Vandagriff entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer on Monday, the first day of the portal window and is now staying in the SEC. He was the No. 37 recruit overall in the 2021 class out of Bogart, Georgia, and despite his lofty ranking, he was never able to climb the depth chart and start for the Dawgs.

He sat behind Carson Beck this season and attempted just 18 passes in 2023, completing 12 for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire

He has already graduated from Georgia, but he still has two years of eligibility remaining and will help fill a need at the position for Kentucky.

Before the 2023 season, the Wildcats brought in NC State transfer Devin Leary, who threw for 2,440 yards, 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 12 games. Leary and Kentucky went 7-5 this season and now Vandagriff gives the staff a new option for the 2024 season with Leary running out of eligibility.

Vandagriff's transfer leaves Georgia with an interesting situation at quarterback. Beck has not yet announced if he will come back for another year or leave for the NFL, so his decision will likely determine if the coaches look for more help at the position.

Regardless, coach Kirby Smart and his staff have Gunner Stockton on the roster, a former ESPN 300 recruit in the 2022 class, and currently have five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola committed in the 2024 class.

Raiola is the No. 1 pocket-passing quarterback and the No. 8 prospect overall in the cycle.