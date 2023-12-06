Open Extended Reactions

Oklahoma State quarterback, and son of head coach Mike Gundy, Gunnar Gundy, is in the transfer portal as a grad transfer.

Gundy had interest from Toledo and Eastern Michigan out of high school in the 2020 class, but chose to walk-on at Oklahoma State to play for his dad. He didn't see significant action until 2022, when he played in four games and completed 19 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns.

Gundy played in three games this season, completing 21 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown. He has up to two years of eligibility remaining because of the extra season of eligibility granted to players in the 2020 season, but it's not known if he will use both years to finish out his career.