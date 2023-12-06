Johnny Wilson hauls in the dime from Jordan Travis to give the Seminoles a 22-0 lead in the first quarter. (0:28)

Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson is skipping the Orange Bowl and will declare for the NFL draft, he told ESPN on Wednesday. Wilson added that he plans to play in the Senior Bowl as part of his ramp-up to the draft.

Wilson is a 6-foot-7, 237-pound wide receiver who brings rare physical traits to the position. In his four seasons combined in college -- two at Arizona State and then two at Florida State -- he had 1,757 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches, averaging 17.1 yards per catch.

"It's just been a thing that I've been thinking about for a long time," Wilson told ESPN by phone Wednesday. "I wanted to finish the season with an opportunity to compete for the national championship. That didn't happen. I knew this was going to be my last year. I put what I wanted to put on film and did what I normally do on the field. It felt like it was that time. I did what I could here."

Wilson's production blossomed in his two seasons at FSU. In 2022, he caught 43 passes for 897 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 20.9 yards per catch. The production carried over to this season, as, in 10 games, he finished with 41 catches for 617 yards and a pair of touchdown catches.

Wilson's size will intrigue teams, as there are few receivers his height in this or any draft. That could lead teams to move him around to different receiver spots. Wilson stressed that he can impact the game in many ways.

"Honestly, you can put me where you need me," he said. "Flex me out wide. Put me in the slot. I'm not a one-dimensional wide receiver. I can run your short routes from the slot. I can run outside routes and take top of defense. I'm a mismatch anywhere on the field."

Wilson, who played high school football in California, said he's grateful for the journey that brought him to both Arizona State and Florida State. He said that he learned a lot from the many NFL coaches he had at ASU and is appreciative of the faith Florida State coach Mike Norvell showed in him.

"Coming to Florida State, I had to put everything together and really buy into what Coach Norvell was building here," he said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity I had coming here. Coach Norvell played a big role in my mentality and my perspective on things. The biggest thing I got from him is whatever I'm doing, I have to give my best effort. He's always preached to guys -- put the team first and be yourself. I'm so grateful for the opportunity he gave."

Wilson has signed with Endurance Sports Management and filed his NFL draft paperwork.