Florida running back Trevor Etienne entered the transfer portal Thursday.

Etienne is the brother of former Clemson running back Travis Etienne and led the Gators in rushing touchdowns this season with eight. Trevor Etienne was second on the team in rushing yards with 753, behind Montrell Johnson, who had 817.

Etienne was an ESPN 300 recruit in the 2022 class and had an outstanding true freshman season in 2022 with 719 yards and six touchdowns while sharing duties with Johnson.

He's a sophomore with two years of eligibility and originally committed to Florida out of Jennings, Louisiana. He chose the Gators over LSU and Clemson in high school and will likely have some bigger programs show interest given his production over the past two years.

Etienne is one of 14 Florida players who have entered the transfer portal since it opened on Monday. He is joined by Kamari Wilson, Jonathan Odom, Chris McClellan and Jadarrius Perkins among others.