Kansas is set to hire Jeff Grimes as offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN.

Grimes spent the past three seasons as offensive coordinator at Baylor before being let go last month. He was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's top assistant coach, both in 2021 at Baylor and 2020 at BYU, where he served as offensive coordinator for three seasons.

Grimes, 55, replaces Andy Kotelnicki, who left for the offensive coordinator role at Penn State. Quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski has been promoted to co-offensive coordinator and will serve as Kansas' primary playcaller for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against UNLV on Dec. 26.

Yahoo first reported Kansas' expected hire of Grimes.

Grimes played offensive line at UTEP and has coached the line throughout his career, making stops in the SEC, ACC, Big 12 and the Pac-12. Kansas, which ranks 29th nationally in scoring offense, is set to return top quarterback Jalon Daniels, who missed most of the season with back problems.