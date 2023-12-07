Open Extended Reactions

Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter will return to school for his senior season, citing "unfinished business" in a statement posted on social media Thursday.

Carter had 59 tackles this past season -- including three sacks and nine tackles for loss -- and ranks as one of the top linebacker prospects for the 2024 NFL draft, according to ESPN draft analysts.

Fellow linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. already announced he was headed to the NFL draft, along with cornerback Nate Wiggins.

But Clemson does have a history of players returning to school for one more season, including Travis Etienne, Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant.

"After careful consideration and a lot of prayer, I've decided that I have some unfinished business to attend to," Carter posted to X. "Therefore I will be returning for my senior year at Clemson to finish what I have started."