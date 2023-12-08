Open Extended Reactions

Tulane has agreed to terms on a six-year deal with Troy's Jon Sumrall to become the Trojans' new head coach, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Friday, with an official announcement on the hiring expected soon.

Sumrall has led the Trojans to back-to-back Sun Belt Conference titles the last two years at Troy.

He replaces Willie Fritz, who left to take the Houston head coaching job last week.

Sumrall went 23-4 in two seasons at Troy, going 12-2 last season and 11-2 this year. He lead the Trojans to a Cure Bowl win in 2022 and a berth in the 76 Birmingham Bowl this season, where the Trojans will take on Duke on Dec. 23.