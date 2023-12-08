When is the Heisman Trophy ceremony? How to watch on ESPN

Robert Griffin III discusses Heisman Trophy finalists Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and Marvin Harrison Jr., and the significance of winning the award. (1:14)

After months of anticipation and speculation, the 2023 Heisman Trophy ceremony has arrived. Who will succeed 2022 winner Caleb Williams? Here's everything you need to know.

When is the Heisman ceremony, and how can I watch?

This year's winner will be announced Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. For the third year, the Heisman ceremony will originate from Jazz at Lincoln Center's Appel Room in New York City. ESPN Films' latest 30 for 30 "The Great Heisman Race of 1997" premieres Saturday at 9 p.m. ET immediately following the 2023 Heisman Trophy Ceremony on ESPN.

Who are the finalists?

LSU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. were announced as the 2023 Heisman Trophy finalists. With Nix and Penix, the Pac-12 has two finalists for the first time since 2010, when Stanford's Andrew Luck was the runner-up to Auburn's Cam Newton and Oregon running back LaMichael James finished third in the voting. Daniels would become the third LSU player to the win the Heisman and first since 2019's Joe Burrow -- another transfer quarterback in his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Buckeyes standout Harrison has 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 15 touchdowns, and his trip to New York gives No. 7 Ohio State (11-1) Heisman finalists in five of the past six seasons.

How are the finalists chosen?

The top four vote-getters determined by more than 870 voters, who include members of the media and former Heisman winners, are selected as finalists.

What is the history of the Heisman Trophy?

The trophy has been given to the nation's most outstanding college football player since 1935. ESPN has been the exclusive home of the Heisman Trophy ceremony since 1994.

Who else has won the Heisman?

Fans can check out this comprehensive list for information on Heisman Trophy winners throughout history.

