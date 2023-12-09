Jayden Daniels discusses what winning the Davey O'Brien Award means to him. (1:53)

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels continued to collect postseason awards when the honors were handed out Friday night.

Daniels, named The Associated Press player of the year on Thursday, won the Davey O'Brien Award as the top quarterback in college football, and Payton Wilson of North Carolina State won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the top defensive player.

Daniels, a San Bernardino, California, native who transferred to LSU from Arizona State in 2022, led the nation in total offense this season with 4,946 yards in 12 games (412.2 yards per game). He passed for 3,812 yards, third nationally, and his 40 touchdown passes tied him for first with Oregon QB Bo Nix, who played in one more game than Daniels.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Daniels also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 TDs. His 50 touchdowns rushing and passing combined, along with a 2-point conversion on a passing play, made him responsible for a nation-high 302 points.

Wilson was involved in 138 tackles for the Wolfpack, with 6 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries and 3 interceptions.

In other awards, Air Force's Trey Taylor won the Jim Thorpe Trophy for nation's best defensive back, Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. won the Fred Biletnikoff Award for outstanding collegiate receiver, Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II won the Doak Walker Award for outstanding running back, Texas' T'Vondre Sweat won the Outland Trophy for outstanding collegiate interior lineman and Miami (OH)'s Graham Nicholson won the Lou Groza Award as the nation's top placekicker.

Earlier this month, Notre Dame's Xavier Watts won the Bronko Nagurski Award as the top defender in college football.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.