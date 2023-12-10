LSU QB Jayden Daniels is the winner of the 2023 Heisman Trophy and credits his journey to taking home the award. (5:58)

After a historic season, LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels is the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner.

Daniels becomes the third ever Heisman winner from LSU, joining Joe Burrow (2019) and Billy Cannon (1959), and second Tigers quarterback all-time. He had 3,500 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards this season, becoming the first SEC player to do so since Johnny Manziel in 2012.

The win also makes Daniels the second California native to earn the Heisman award in the last three years -- Bryce Young won in 2021. Before Young, California native Reggie Bush won the Heisman in 2005.

Here are the key numbers behind Daniels' Heisman-winning season.

50: Daniels found the endzone often throughout the season. He had an FBS high 50 total touchdowns, 40 passing and 10 rushing, the fifth SEC player to do so -- Young (2021), Burrow (2019), Cam Newton (2010) and Tim Tebow (2007).

All of the previous four players to do so won the Heisman.

4: Big scoring games came often for Daniels.

He accounted for at least four touchdowns in five straight games across September and October: Grambling Tigers (5) and four each against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Arkansas Razorbacks, Ole Miss Rebels and Missouri Tigers.

8: Daniels had eight total touchdowns against the Georgia State Panthers, six passing and two rushing. He became the second player in SEC history to be responsible for as many touchdowns, joining Burrow against the Oklahoma Sooners in 2019.

Daniels is the first player in SEC history with six pass touchdowns and two rush touchdowns in a game.

70: The San Bernardino, California native had a whopping 70 completions of 20-plus yards this season, the most in the FBS.

606: Against the Florida Gators in November, Daniels etched himself into the record books with a dominant performance.

He had 372 passing yards and 234 rushing yards, marking a total of 606 yards, plus five total touchdowns. That made him the first player in FBS history with 350 passing yards and 200 rushing yards in a single game.

12,000 and 3,000: Over Daniels' five-year college career, he amassed 12,749 passing yards and 3,307 rushing yards. He is the first player in FBS history with 12,000 career passing yards and 3,000 career rushing yards.

ESPN Stats and Information Research contributed to this story.