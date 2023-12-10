Open Extended Reactions

Harvard defensive tackle Thor Griffith is transferring to Louisville, the former All-Ivy league player announced Sunday.

Griffith spent four years at Harvard and became a highly-sought-after prospect once he entered the transfer portal on Nov. 24. He will graduate with a degree in economics from Harvard and will have one year of eligibility remaining to try to accomplish his goal of reaching the NFL.

"For me this is purely a football decision. I'm going to get the Harvard degree," Griffith told ESPN. "It would be nice to get an MBA, but I already have the academic piece."

Griffith is from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and wasn't heavily recruited out of high school. He saw interest from Cornell and Harvard and never got the chance to go through a full recruiting process with teams like Louisville and UCLA offering him as they did during his transfer process.

"It's pretty fun to experience this firsthand," Griffith said. "It kind of like junior and senior year condensed in two weeks. It was pretty stressful trying to figure out where I'm going to go and where I fit best."

Griffith adds to the transfer class for Louisville that also includes former Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough, who is replacing outgoing starter Jack Plummer.