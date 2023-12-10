Open Extended Reactions

New coach Jeff Lebby made a big splash on the recruiting trail on Sunday when ESPN 300 quarterback Michael Van Buren announced his commitment to Mississippi State.

Van Buren is the No. 57 prospect overall and a 6-foot, 190-pound quarterback from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. He's the No. 4 pocket-passing quarterback in the class and recently decommitted from Oregon.

His commitment gives Lebby and his staff four ESPN 300 recruits with athlete Mario Carver, defensive lineman Terrance Hibbler and athlete J.J. Harrell.

Van Buren's commitment also gives Mississippi State two incoming quarterbacks this offseason with Baylor transfer Blake Shapen announcing his transfer to the program on Dec. 8. Lebby took the head coaching job after leaving Oklahoma as the offensive coordinator where his offense with quarterback Dill Gabriel ranked No. 5 in total yards per game and No. 6 in pass yards per game.

Adding two quarterbacks was essential as this season's starting quarterback, Will Rogers, entered the transfer portal on Nov. 27.

With Van Buren announcing a commitment, there is one remaining uncommitted quarterback with Josh Flowers out of Mobile, Alabama, still on the board.