Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks, who was fourth among FBS players with 1,443 rushing yards this season, announced Monday on social media that he was returning to school for a fifth season.

The 5-10, 230-pound Brooks rushed for more than 100 yards in eight of the Red Raiders' 12 games and just missed in two other games when he finished with more than 90 yards. Brooks has led Texas Tech in rushing each of the past three seasons, but this was his breakout year after rushing for 691 yards in 2022 and 568 yards in 2021.

After splitting carries with SaRodorick Thompson in 2022, Brooks emerged as Texas Tech's go-to running back in 2023 and was third in the FBS with 268 carries. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry and scored nine touchdowns. His 1,443 yards rank him sixth all time among Texas Tech single-season rushing leaders.

Brooks was able to pile up his yards despite opposing defenses loading up the line of scrimmage to stop him. Texas Tech ranks 11th in the Big 12 in passing offense. Brooks led all FBS players with 91 missed tackles forced, according to Pro Football Focus, and was third among Power 5 players with 919 yards after contact.

Texas Tech (6-6) will face Cal on Dec. 16 in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.