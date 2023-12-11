Open Extended Reactions

TCU acted quickly in filling its defensive coordinator vacancy, hiring former Boise State coach Andy Avalos to lead the unit, sources told ESPN.

Avalos, the former defensive coordinator at Oregon and Boise State, was fired last month at Boise State, his alma mater. He went 22-14 with the Broncos, and earned Mountain West Coach of the Year honors in 2022, as the team won 10 games and reached the league championship game. After Avalos' dismissal, Boise State went on to win the Mountain West this fall under interim coach Spencer Danielson, who then was elevated to the permanent role.

TCU on Sunday fired defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie, following a 5-7 season in which the defense fell to 78th nationally in points allowed and 100th in yards allowed.

Avalos helped Oregon win two Pac-12 championships under coach Mario Cristobal and in 2019 was a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's top assistant coach. In 2019, Oregon finished ninth nationally in points allowed and 13th against the run.

Earlier Monday, Avalos released a statement through KTVB, congratulating Boise State players and coaches for wining the Mountain West, and expressing his gratitude to fans.

I spoke with former #BoiseState head coach Andy Avalos last night.



He didn't want to serve as a distraction, so he delayed putting out a statement, but he had this to say to his former players, coaches and Bronco Nation:



"We are forever thankful for each of you." - @AABroncoHC pic.twitter.com/KbQL5HfKat — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) December 11, 2023

247 Sports first reported Avalos as the top target for TCU's defensive coordinator vacancy.