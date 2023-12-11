        <
        >

          Sources: TCU hires ex-Boise State coach Andy Avalos as DC

          • Adam Rittenberg, ESPN Senior WriterDec 11, 2023, 11:55 AM ET
            Close
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
            Follow on X

          TCU acted quickly in filling its defensive coordinator vacancy, hiring former Boise State coach Andy Avalos to lead the unit, sources told ESPN.

          Avalos, the former defensive coordinator at Oregon and Boise State, was fired last month at Boise State, his alma mater. He went 22-14 with the Broncos, and earned Mountain West Coach of the Year honors in 2022, as the team won 10 games and reached the league championship game. After Avalos' dismissal, Boise State went on to win the Mountain West this fall under interim coach Spencer Danielson, who then was elevated to the permanent role.

          TCU on Sunday fired defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie, following a 5-7 season in which the defense fell to 78th nationally in points allowed and 100th in yards allowed.

          Avalos helped Oregon win two Pac-12 championships under coach Mario Cristobal and in 2019 was a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's top assistant coach. In 2019, Oregon finished ninth nationally in points allowed and 13th against the run.

          Earlier Monday, Avalos released a statement through KTVB, congratulating Boise State players and coaches for wining the Mountain West, and expressing his gratitude to fans.

          247 Sports first reported Avalos as the top target for TCU's defensive coordinator vacancy.