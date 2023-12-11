Jordan Faison hauls in an absolute dime from Sam Hartman to extend the Fighting Irish's lead. (0:30)

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman is opting out of the team's upcoming appearance in the Sun Bowl, and will begin preparing for the NFL draft.

A team spokeswoman confirmed Hartman's decision to ESPN, after Hartman released a lengthy video on Instagram earlier Monday detailing his college football journey, which began at Wake Forest and ended at Notre Dame.

"To college football, you've been my world for as long as I can remember -- dreaming as a kid of the big games, taking the field with thousands of fans screaming my name," Hartman said in his post. "Although some games didn't go my way and some moments left unsettled, I cherish you and the memories you allowed me to create through hardship and defeat, mentors and lessons, and unselfish teammates that helped guide me along the way.

"Although my journey of football is not yet finished, a part of me will always be with you. Thank you for allowing me to stick around and I hope you had as much fun as I did."

Backup quarterback Steve Angeli, a second-year player, is set to start for No. 16 Notre Dame against No. 19 Oregon State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 29 in El Paso, Texas.

Angeli had 272 passing yards and four touchdowns with an interception in five games this season.

Hartman had 2,689 passing yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his lone season at Notre Dame. He finishes his college career with 15,656 passing yards, 134 touchdowns and 49 interceptions.

Hartman set the ACC career touchdown passes record at Wake Forest (110) and moved into fourth place on the FBS career list. He earned third-team All-ACC honors in 2022 and was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award this year.