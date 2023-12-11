Open Extended Reactions

UCLA defensive lineman Laiatu Latu will not play in the LA Bowl against Boise State and will turn his attention toward preparing for the NFL draft, coach Chip Kelly said Monday.

Latu won the Lombardi Award, given to the nation's best defensive lineman, and was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. He is the No. 10 overall player on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper's Big Board and is the top-ranked outside linebacker.

In 12 games, Latu recorded 21.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.