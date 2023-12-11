Open Extended Reactions

Former Boise State quarterback Taylen Green, the 2022 Mountain West Freshman of the Year, has committed to transfer to Arkansas.

Green, who entered the transfer portal last week, visited Arkansas this weekend and announced his decision Monday on Instagram. He had 1,752 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season, helping lead Boise State to a Mountain West title.

Green passed for 2,042 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions during his first season as a starter in 2022, and finished his Boise State career with 1,024 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

The Lewisville, Texas, native was an ESPN three-star recruit in the 2021 class. Arkansas hired Bobby Petrino, its former head coach, as offensive coordinator following the season. Multiyear starting quarterback KJ Jefferson reportedly was set to enter the transfer portal, although his name has not officially appeared.