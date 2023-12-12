Open Extended Reactions

Running back Chip Trayanum is set to transfer from Ohio State to Kentucky for the 2024 season, he announced Tuesday on social media.

Trayanum, who entered the transfer portal Dec. 6, scored Ohio State's winning touchdown in a Sept. 23 victory at Notre Dame and finished second on the team with 373 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He began his career at Arizona State and was set to play linebacker when he came to Ohio State but was thrust into action at running back because of depth concerns. Trayanum has one season of eligibility left.

Kentucky will be replacing top running back Ray Davis, who had 1,066 rushing yards in his only season with the Wildcats. Davis will play for Kentucky in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 29 against Clemson. Kentucky also loses No. 2 rusher Ramon Jefferson, but it recently added Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff out of the portal.

Trayanum, who started for Ohio State in last year's game against Michigan, has 1,156 career rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 227 carries.