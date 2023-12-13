Much like marching bands and mayonnaise dumps, players opting out of bowl games has become a tradition this time of year in college football.
Here is a list of notable players who have decided to skip their team's postseason bowl game in favor of preparing for the NFL draft, as well as where they fit in ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper's prospect rankings and other key information.
More on the NFL draft:
Mel Kiper's Big Board | Projected draft order
All times Eastern
Starco Brands LA Bowl
UCLA vs. Boise State
Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
UCLA DL Laiatu Latu: The No. 10 overall player on Kiper's Big Board and his top-ranked outside linebacker, Latu won the Lombardi Award, given to the nation's best defensive lineman, and was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.
• More on Latu
Duke's Mayo Bowl
North Carolina vs. West Virginia
Dec. 27, 5:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN+
North Carolina QB Drake Maye: Maye, a redshirt sophomore who was Kiper's No. 3 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback, started all 26 games of his career at UNC.
• More on Maye
North Carolina WR Tez Walker: Walker played eight games at UNC after transferring from Kent State.
DirecTV Holiday Bowl
Louisville vs. USC
Dec. 27, 8 p.m., Fox
USC QB Caleb Williams: Williams is Kiper's top-ranked overall draft prospect. He threw for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns during USC's disappointing 7-5 season.
• More on Williams
USC WR Brenden Rice: The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, Brenden Rice had 791 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns this season and averaged 17.6 yards per catch.
• More on Rice
TaxAct Texas Bowl
Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State
Dec. 27, 9 p.m., ESPN/ESPN+
Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper: The top-ranked off-ball linebacker on Kiper's Big Board, Cooper was a first-team AP All-American this season. He led the SEC with 17 tackles for loss.
• More on Cooper
Pop-Tarts Bowl
NC State vs. Kansas State
Dec. 28, 5:45 p.m., ESPN/ESPN+
Kansas State TE Ben Sinnott: Listed as Kiper's No. 2 fullback/H-back prospect, Sinnott earned first-team All-Big 12 honors this season with 49 catches.
• More on Sinnott
Valero Alamo Bowl
Arizona vs. Oklahoma
Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m., ESPN/ESPN+
Oklahoma OL Tyler Guyton: Guyton is Kiper's No. 7 offensive tackle.
Oklahoma OL Andrew Raym: Raym started 12 games this season for the Sooners.
Arizona OL Jordan Morgan: Morgan is Kiper's No. 6 offensive tackle.
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Oregon State vs. Notre Dame
Dec. 29, 2 p.m., CBS
Oregon State OL Taliese Fuaga: Fuaga is Kiper's No. 17 overall prospect and his No. 3 offensive tackle.
Notre Dame OL Joe Alt: Alt is Kiper's No. 15 overall prospect and his No. 2 offensive tackle.
• More on Alt
Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman: Hartman had 2,689 passing yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his lone season at Notre Dame after transferring from Wake Forest.
• More on Hartman
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Ole Miss vs. Penn State
Dec. 30, noon, ESPN/ESPN+
Penn State DL Chop Robinson: A first-team All-Big Ten selection this season, Robinson is Kiper's No. 4 outside linebacker.
• More on Robinson
Capital One Orange Bowl
Georgia vs. Florida State
Dec. 30, 4 p.m., ESPN/ESPN+
Florida State WR Johnny Wilson: The 6-foot-7 Wilson had 1,757 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches and averaged 17.1 yards per catch over four college seasons -- two at FSU and two at Arizona State.
• More on Wilson
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Clemson vs. Kentucky
Dec. 29, noon, ESPN, ESPN+
Clemson CB Nate Wiggins: Wiggins, who is Kiper's No. 24 overall prospect and No. 4 cornerback, had two interceptions and two forced fumbles this season.
• More on Wiggins