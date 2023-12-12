Kansas State QB Will Howard dumps it off to Ben Sinnott, who breaks a tackle and gets into the end zone for a touchdown. (0:36)

Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott, a first-team All-Big 12 selection this season, is declaring for the 2024 NFL draft, he announced Tuesday on social media.

Sinnott also earned third-team AP All-America honors after recording 49 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns for Kansas State, which finished the regular season at 8-4. ESPN's Mel Kiper, Matt Miller and Jordan Reid all list Sinnott, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound fourth-year junior, as the No. 2 draft-eligible fullback/H-back.

The Waterloo, Iowa, native wrote on social media that he's "ready to take the next step and fulfill a lifelong dream" in the NFL, while thanking Kansas State coaches, players and fans.

Sinnott came to Kansas State as a walk-on but blossomed during the 2022 season, when he led Big 12 tight ends and ranked fourth nationally in yards per reception (14.4), while earning first-team all-league honors from the coaches.

He started two games as a redshirt freshman in 2021 and finished his Kansas State career with 82 receptions for 1,138 yards and 10 touchdowns.