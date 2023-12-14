        <
          The SEC schedule release for 2024 college football season

          • ESPN staffDec 13, 2023, 08:38 PM ET

          The SEC released the college football schedules for all 16 of its member schools Wednesday night, making official the Sept. 28 date for the much anticipated Georgia-Alabama matchup.

          Also much anticipated is the arrival of Oklahoma and Texas to the conference. And while the Longhorns won't face Alabama in the regular season, they do have a huge home game against Georgia (Oct. 19). Oklahoma doesn't play Georgia but hosts Alabama on Nov. 23 in a game that could help decide which team makes the SEC championship game.

          Here are the team-by-team schedules for 2024:

          Alabama Crimson Tide

          Aug. 31: vs. Western Kentucky
          Sept. 7: vs. South Florida
          Sept. 14: at Wisconsin
          Sept. 21: Bye
          Sept. 28: vs. Georgia
          Oct. 5: at Vanderbilt
          Oct. 12: vs. South Carolina
          Oct. 19: at Tennessee
          Oct. 26: vs. Missouri
          Nov. 2: Bye
          Nov. 9: at LSU
          Nov. 16: vs. Mercer
          Nov. 23: at Oklahoma
          Nov. 30: vs. Auburn

          Arkansas Razorbacks

          Aug 31: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Little Rock)
          Sept. 7: at Oklahoma State
          Sept. 14: vs. UAB
          Sept. 21: at Auburn
          Sept. 28: vs. Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas)
          Oct. 5: vs. Tennessee
          Oct. 12: Bye
          Oct. 19: vs. LSU
          Oct. 26: at Mississippi State
          Nov. 2: vs. Ole Miss
          Nov. 9: Bye
          Nov. 16: vs. Texas
          Nov. 23: vs. Louisiana Tech
          Nov. 30: at Missouri

          Auburn Tigers

          Aug 31: vs. Alabama A&M
          Sept. 7: vs. Cal
          Sept. 14: vs. New Mexico
          Sept. 21: vs. Arkansas
          Sept. 28: vs. Oklahoma
          Oct. 5: at Georgia
          Oct. 12: Bye
          Oct. 19: at Missouri
          Oct. 26: at Kentucky
          Nov. 2: vs. Vanderbilt
          Nov. 9: Bye
          Nov. 16: vs. ULM
          Nov. 23: vs. Texas A&M
          Nov. 30: at Alabama

          Florida Gators

          Aug 31: vs. Miami
          Sept. 7: vs. Samford
          Sept. 14: vs. Texas A&M
          Sept. 21: at Mississippi State
          Sept. 28: Bye
          Oct. 5: vs. UCF
          Oct. 12: at Tennessee
          Oct. 19: vs. Kentucky
          Oct. 26: Bye
          Nov. 2: vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)
          Nov. 9: at Texas
          Nov. 16: vs. LSU
          Nov. 23: vs. Ole Miss
          Nov. 30: at Florida State

          Georgia Bulldogs

          Aug. 31: vs. Clemson (Atlanta)
          Sept. 7: vs. Tennessee Tech
          Sept. 14: at Kentucky
          Sept. 21: Bye
          Sept. 28: at Alabama (7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN App)
          Oct. 5: vs. Auburn
          Oct. 12: vs. Mississippi State
          Oct. 19: at Texas
          Oct. 26: Bye
          Nov. 2: vs. Florida (Jacksonville)
          Nov. 9: at Ole Miss
          Nov. 16: vs. Tennessee
          Nov. 23: vs. UMass
          Nov. 30: vs. Georgia Tech

          Kentucky Wildcats

          Aug. 31: vs. Southern Miss
          Sept. 7: vs. South Carolina
          Sept. 14: vs. Georgia
          Sept. 21: vs. Ohio
          Sept. 28: at Ole Miss
          Oct. 5: Bye
          Oct. 12: vs. Vanderbilt
          Oct. 19: at Florida
          Oct. 26: vs. Auburn
          Nov. 2: at Tennessee
          Nov. 9: Bye
          Nov. 16: vs. Murray State
          Nov. 23: at Texas
          Nov. 30: vs. Louisville

          LSU Tigers

          Sept. 1: vs. USC (Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN App)
          Sept. 7: vs. Nicholls
          Sept. 14: at South Carolina
          Sept. 21: vs. UCLA
          Sept. 28: vs. South Alabama
          Oct. 5: Bye
          Oct. 12: vs. Ole Miss
          Oct. 19: at Arkansas
          Oct. 26: at Texas A&M
          Nov. 2: Bye
          Nov. 9: vs. Alabama
          Nov. 16: at Florida
          Nov. 23: vs. Vanderbilt
          Nov. 30: vs. Oklahoma

          Mississippi State Bulldogs

          Aug. 31: vs. Eastern Kentucky
          Sept. 7: at Arizona State
          Sept. 14: vs. Toledo
          Sept. 21: vs. Florida
          Sept. 28: at Texas
          Oct. 5: Bye
          Oct. 12: at Georgia
          Oct. 19: vs. Texas A&M
          Oct. 26: vs. Arkansas
          Nov. 2: vs. UMass
          Nov. 9: at Tennessee
          Nov. 16: Bye
          Nov. 23: vs. Missouri
          Nov. 30: at Ole Miss

          Missouri Tigers

          Aug. 31: vs. Murray State
          Sept. 7: vs. Buffalo
          Sept. 14: vs. Boston College
          Sept. 21: vs. Vanderbilt
          Sept. 28: Bye
          Oct. 5: at Texas A&M
          Oct. 12: at UMass
          Oct. 19: vs. Auburn
          Oct. 26: at Alabama
          Nov. 2: Bye
          Nov. 9: vs. Oklahoma
          Nov. 16: at South Carolina
          Nov. 23: at Mississippi State
          Nov. 30: vs. Arkansas

          Oklahoma Sooners

          Aug. 31: vs. Temple
          Sept. 7: vs. Houston
          Sept. 14: vs. Tulane
          Sept. 21: vs. Tennessee
          Sept. 28: at Auburn
          Oct. 5: Bye
          Oct. 12: vs. Texas (Dallas)
          Oct. 19: vs. South Carolina
          Oct. 26: at Ole Miss
          Nov. 2: vs. Maine
          Nov. 9: at Missouri
          Nov. 16: Bye
          Nov. 23: vs. Alabama
          Nov. 30: at LSU

          Ole Miss Rebels

          Aug. 31: vs. Furman
          Sept. 7: vs. Middle Tennessee
          Sept. 14: at Wake Forest
          Sept. 21: vs. Georgia Southern
          Sept. 28: vs. Kentucky
          Oct. 5: at South Carolina
          Oct. 12: at LSU
          Oct. 19: Bye
          Oct. 26: vs. Oklahoma
          Nov. 2: at Arkansas
          Nov. 9: vs. Georgia
          Nov. 16: Bye
          Nov. 23: at Florida
          Nov. 30: vs. Mississippi State

          South Carolina Gamecocks

          Aug 31: vs. Old Dominion
          Sept. 7: at Kentucky
          Sept. 14: vs. LSU
          Sept. 21: vs. Akron
          Sept. 28: Bye
          Oct. 5: vs. Ole Miss
          Oct. 12: at Alabama
          Oct. 19: at Oklahoma
          Oct. 26: Bye
          Nov. 2: vs. Texas A&M
          Nov. 9: at Vanderbilt
          Nov. 16: vs. Missouri
          Nov. 23: vs. Wofford
          Nov. 30: at Clemson

          Tennessee Volunteers

          Aug. 31: vs. Chattanooga
          Sept. 7: vs. NC State (Charlotte, North Carolina)
          Sept. 14: vs. Kent State
          Sept. 21: at Oklahoma
          Sept. 28: Bye
          Oct. 5: at Arkansas
          Oct. 12: vs. Florida
          Oct. 19: vs. Alabama
          Oct. 26: Bye
          Nov. 2: vs. Kentucky
          Nov. 9: vs. Mississippi State
          Nov. 16: at Georgia
          Nov. 23: vs. UTEP
          Nov. 30: at Vanderbilt

          Texas A&M Aggies

          Aug. 31: vs. Notre Dame
          Sept. 7: vs. McNeese
          Sept. 14: at Florida
          Sept. 21: vs. Bowling Green
          Sept. 28: vs. Arkansas (Arlington)
          Oct. 5: vs. Missouri
          Oct. 12: Bye
          Oct. 19: at Mississippi State
          Oct. 26: vs. LSU
          Nov. 2: at South Carolina
          Nov. 9: Bye
          Nov. 16: vs. New Mexico State
          Nov. 23: at Auburn
          Nov. 30: vs. Texas

          Texas Longhorns

          Aug. 31: vs. Colorado State
          Sept. 7: at Michigan
          Sept. 14: vs. UTSA
          Sept. 21: vs. ULM
          Sept. 28: vs. Mississippi State
          Oct. 5: Bye
          Oct. 12: vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)
          Oct. 19: vs. Georgia
          Oct. 26: at Vanderbilt
          Nov. 2: Bye
          Nov. 9: vs. Florida
          Nov. 16: at Arkansas
          Nov. 23: vs. Kentucky
          Nov. 30: at Texas A&M

          Vanderbilt Commodores

          Aug. 31: vs. Virginia Tech
          Sept. 7: vs. Alcorn State
          Sept. 14: at Georgia State
          Sept. 21: at Missouri
          Sep. 28: Bye
          Oct. 5: vs. Alabama
          Oct. 12: at Kentucky
          Oct. 19: vs. Ball State
          Oct. 26: vs. Texas
          Nov. 2: at Auburn
          Nov. 9: vs. South Carolina
          Nov. 16: Bye
          Nov. 23: at LSU
          Nov. 30: vs. Tennessee