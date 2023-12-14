The SEC released the college football schedules for all 16 of its member schools Wednesday night, making official the Sept. 28 date for the much anticipated Georgia-Alabama matchup.
Also much anticipated is the arrival of Oklahoma and Texas to the conference. And while the Longhorns won't face Alabama in the regular season, they do have a huge home game against Georgia (Oct. 19). Oklahoma doesn't play Georgia but hosts Alabama on Nov. 23 in a game that could help decide which team makes the SEC championship game.
Here are the team-by-team schedules for 2024:
Alabama Crimson Tide
Aug. 31: vs. Western Kentucky
Sept. 7: vs. South Florida
Sept. 14: at Wisconsin
Sept. 21: Bye
Sept. 28: vs. Georgia
Oct. 5: at Vanderbilt
Oct. 12: vs. South Carolina
Oct. 19: at Tennessee
Oct. 26: vs. Missouri
Nov. 2: Bye
Nov. 9: at LSU
Nov. 16: vs. Mercer
Nov. 23: at Oklahoma
Nov. 30: vs. Auburn
Arkansas Razorbacks
Aug 31: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Little Rock)
Sept. 7: at Oklahoma State
Sept. 14: vs. UAB
Sept. 21: at Auburn
Sept. 28: vs. Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas)
Oct. 5: vs. Tennessee
Oct. 12: Bye
Oct. 19: vs. LSU
Oct. 26: at Mississippi State
Nov. 2: vs. Ole Miss
Nov. 9: Bye
Nov. 16: vs. Texas
Nov. 23: vs. Louisiana Tech
Nov. 30: at Missouri
Auburn Tigers
Aug 31: vs. Alabama A&M
Sept. 7: vs. Cal
Sept. 14: vs. New Mexico
Sept. 21: vs. Arkansas
Sept. 28: vs. Oklahoma
Oct. 5: at Georgia
Oct. 12: Bye
Oct. 19: at Missouri
Oct. 26: at Kentucky
Nov. 2: vs. Vanderbilt
Nov. 9: Bye
Nov. 16: vs. ULM
Nov. 23: vs. Texas A&M
Nov. 30: at Alabama
Florida Gators
Aug 31: vs. Miami
Sept. 7: vs. Samford
Sept. 14: vs. Texas A&M
Sept. 21: at Mississippi State
Sept. 28: Bye
Oct. 5: vs. UCF
Oct. 12: at Tennessee
Oct. 19: vs. Kentucky
Oct. 26: Bye
Nov. 2: vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)
Nov. 9: at Texas
Nov. 16: vs. LSU
Nov. 23: vs. Ole Miss
Nov. 30: at Florida State
Georgia Bulldogs
Aug. 31: vs. Clemson (Atlanta)
Sept. 7: vs. Tennessee Tech
Sept. 14: at Kentucky
Sept. 21: Bye
Sept. 28: at Alabama (7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN App)
Oct. 5: vs. Auburn
Oct. 12: vs. Mississippi State
Oct. 19: at Texas
Oct. 26: Bye
Nov. 2: vs. Florida (Jacksonville)
Nov. 9: at Ole Miss
Nov. 16: vs. Tennessee
Nov. 23: vs. UMass
Nov. 30: vs. Georgia Tech
Kentucky Wildcats
Aug. 31: vs. Southern Miss
Sept. 7: vs. South Carolina
Sept. 14: vs. Georgia
Sept. 21: vs. Ohio
Sept. 28: at Ole Miss
Oct. 5: Bye
Oct. 12: vs. Vanderbilt
Oct. 19: at Florida
Oct. 26: vs. Auburn
Nov. 2: at Tennessee
Nov. 9: Bye
Nov. 16: vs. Murray State
Nov. 23: at Texas
Nov. 30: vs. Louisville
LSU Tigers
Sept. 1: vs. USC (Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN App)
Sept. 7: vs. Nicholls
Sept. 14: at South Carolina
Sept. 21: vs. UCLA
Sept. 28: vs. South Alabama
Oct. 5: Bye
Oct. 12: vs. Ole Miss
Oct. 19: at Arkansas
Oct. 26: at Texas A&M
Nov. 2: Bye
Nov. 9: vs. Alabama
Nov. 16: at Florida
Nov. 23: vs. Vanderbilt
Nov. 30: vs. Oklahoma
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Aug. 31: vs. Eastern Kentucky
Sept. 7: at Arizona State
Sept. 14: vs. Toledo
Sept. 21: vs. Florida
Sept. 28: at Texas
Oct. 5: Bye
Oct. 12: at Georgia
Oct. 19: vs. Texas A&M
Oct. 26: vs. Arkansas
Nov. 2: vs. UMass
Nov. 9: at Tennessee
Nov. 16: Bye
Nov. 23: vs. Missouri
Nov. 30: at Ole Miss
Missouri Tigers
Aug. 31: vs. Murray State
Sept. 7: vs. Buffalo
Sept. 14: vs. Boston College
Sept. 21: vs. Vanderbilt
Sept. 28: Bye
Oct. 5: at Texas A&M
Oct. 12: at UMass
Oct. 19: vs. Auburn
Oct. 26: at Alabama
Nov. 2: Bye
Nov. 9: vs. Oklahoma
Nov. 16: at South Carolina
Nov. 23: at Mississippi State
Nov. 30: vs. Arkansas
Oklahoma Sooners
Aug. 31: vs. Temple
Sept. 7: vs. Houston
Sept. 14: vs. Tulane
Sept. 21: vs. Tennessee
Sept. 28: at Auburn
Oct. 5: Bye
Oct. 12: vs. Texas (Dallas)
Oct. 19: vs. South Carolina
Oct. 26: at Ole Miss
Nov. 2: vs. Maine
Nov. 9: at Missouri
Nov. 16: Bye
Nov. 23: vs. Alabama
Nov. 30: at LSU
Ole Miss Rebels
Aug. 31: vs. Furman
Sept. 7: vs. Middle Tennessee
Sept. 14: at Wake Forest
Sept. 21: vs. Georgia Southern
Sept. 28: vs. Kentucky
Oct. 5: at South Carolina
Oct. 12: at LSU
Oct. 19: Bye
Oct. 26: vs. Oklahoma
Nov. 2: at Arkansas
Nov. 9: vs. Georgia
Nov. 16: Bye
Nov. 23: at Florida
Nov. 30: vs. Mississippi State
South Carolina Gamecocks
Aug 31: vs. Old Dominion
Sept. 7: at Kentucky
Sept. 14: vs. LSU
Sept. 21: vs. Akron
Sept. 28: Bye
Oct. 5: vs. Ole Miss
Oct. 12: at Alabama
Oct. 19: at Oklahoma
Oct. 26: Bye
Nov. 2: vs. Texas A&M
Nov. 9: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 16: vs. Missouri
Nov. 23: vs. Wofford
Nov. 30: at Clemson
Tennessee Volunteers
Aug. 31: vs. Chattanooga
Sept. 7: vs. NC State (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Sept. 14: vs. Kent State
Sept. 21: at Oklahoma
Sept. 28: Bye
Oct. 5: at Arkansas
Oct. 12: vs. Florida
Oct. 19: vs. Alabama
Oct. 26: Bye
Nov. 2: vs. Kentucky
Nov. 9: vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 16: at Georgia
Nov. 23: vs. UTEP
Nov. 30: at Vanderbilt
Texas A&M Aggies
Aug. 31: vs. Notre Dame
Sept. 7: vs. McNeese
Sept. 14: at Florida
Sept. 21: vs. Bowling Green
Sept. 28: vs. Arkansas (Arlington)
Oct. 5: vs. Missouri
Oct. 12: Bye
Oct. 19: at Mississippi State
Oct. 26: vs. LSU
Nov. 2: at South Carolina
Nov. 9: Bye
Nov. 16: vs. New Mexico State
Nov. 23: at Auburn
Nov. 30: vs. Texas
Texas Longhorns
Aug. 31: vs. Colorado State
Sept. 7: at Michigan
Sept. 14: vs. UTSA
Sept. 21: vs. ULM
Sept. 28: vs. Mississippi State
Oct. 5: Bye
Oct. 12: vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)
Oct. 19: vs. Georgia
Oct. 26: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 2: Bye
Nov. 9: vs. Florida
Nov. 16: at Arkansas
Nov. 23: vs. Kentucky
Nov. 30: at Texas A&M
Vanderbilt Commodores
Aug. 31: vs. Virginia Tech
Sept. 7: vs. Alcorn State
Sept. 14: at Georgia State
Sept. 21: at Missouri
Sep. 28: Bye
Oct. 5: vs. Alabama
Oct. 12: at Kentucky
Oct. 19: vs. Ball State
Oct. 26: vs. Texas
Nov. 2: at Auburn
Nov. 9: vs. South Carolina
Nov. 16: Bye
Nov. 23: at LSU
Nov. 30: vs. Tennessee