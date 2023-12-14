Open Extended Reactions

The SEC released the college football schedules for all 16 of its member schools Wednesday night, making official the Sept. 28 date for the much anticipated Georgia-Alabama matchup.

Also much anticipated is the arrival of Oklahoma and Texas to the conference. And while the Longhorns won't face Alabama in the regular season, they do have a huge home game against Georgia (Oct. 19). Oklahoma doesn't play Georgia but hosts Alabama on Nov. 23 in a game that could help decide which team makes the SEC championship game.

Here are the team-by-team schedules for 2024:

Aug. 31: vs. Western Kentucky

Sept. 7: vs. South Florida

Sept. 14: at Wisconsin

Sept. 21: Bye

Sept. 28: vs. Georgia

Oct. 5: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 12: vs. South Carolina

Oct. 19: at Tennessee

Oct. 26: vs. Missouri

Nov. 2: Bye

Nov. 9: at LSU

Nov. 16: vs. Mercer

Nov. 23: at Oklahoma

Nov. 30: vs. Auburn

Aug 31: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Little Rock)

Sept. 7: at Oklahoma State

Sept. 14: vs. UAB

Sept. 21: at Auburn

Sept. 28: vs. Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas)

Oct. 5: vs. Tennessee

Oct. 12: Bye

Oct. 19: vs. LSU

Oct. 26: at Mississippi State

Nov. 2: vs. Ole Miss

Nov. 9: Bye

Nov. 16: vs. Texas

Nov. 23: vs. Louisiana Tech

Nov. 30: at Missouri

Aug 31: vs. Alabama A&M

Sept. 7: vs. Cal

Sept. 14: vs. New Mexico

Sept. 21: vs. Arkansas

Sept. 28: vs. Oklahoma

Oct. 5: at Georgia

Oct. 12: Bye

Oct. 19: at Missouri

Oct. 26: at Kentucky

Nov. 2: vs. Vanderbilt

Nov. 9: Bye

Nov. 16: vs. ULM

Nov. 23: vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 30: at Alabama

Aug 31: vs. Miami

Sept. 7: vs. Samford

Sept. 14: vs. Texas A&M

Sept. 21: at Mississippi State

Sept. 28: Bye

Oct. 5: vs. UCF

Oct. 12: at Tennessee

Oct. 19: vs. Kentucky

Oct. 26: Bye

Nov. 2: vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

Nov. 9: at Texas

Nov. 16: vs. LSU

Nov. 23: vs. Ole Miss

Nov. 30: at Florida State

Aug. 31: vs. Clemson (Atlanta)

Sept. 7: vs. Tennessee Tech

Sept. 14: at Kentucky

Sept. 21: Bye

Sept. 28: at Alabama (7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN App)

Oct. 5: vs. Auburn

Oct. 12: vs. Mississippi State

Oct. 19: at Texas

Oct. 26: Bye

Nov. 2: vs. Florida (Jacksonville)

Nov. 9: at Ole Miss

Nov. 16: vs. Tennessee

Nov. 23: vs. UMass

Nov. 30: vs. Georgia Tech

Aug. 31: vs. Southern Miss

Sept. 7: vs. South Carolina

Sept. 14: vs. Georgia

Sept. 21: vs. Ohio

Sept. 28: at Ole Miss

Oct. 5: Bye

Oct. 12: vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 19: at Florida

Oct. 26: vs. Auburn

Nov. 2: at Tennessee

Nov. 9: Bye

Nov. 16: vs. Murray State

Nov. 23: at Texas

Nov. 30: vs. Louisville

Sept. 1: vs. USC (Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN App)

Sept. 7: vs. Nicholls

Sept. 14: at South Carolina

Sept. 21: vs. UCLA

Sept. 28: vs. South Alabama

Oct. 5: Bye

Oct. 12: vs. Ole Miss

Oct. 19: at Arkansas

Oct. 26: at Texas A&M

Nov. 2: Bye

Nov. 9: vs. Alabama

Nov. 16: at Florida

Nov. 23: vs. Vanderbilt

Nov. 30: vs. Oklahoma

Aug. 31: vs. Eastern Kentucky

Sept. 7: at Arizona State

Sept. 14: vs. Toledo

Sept. 21: vs. Florida

Sept. 28: at Texas

Oct. 5: Bye

Oct. 12: at Georgia

Oct. 19: vs. Texas A&M

Oct. 26: vs. Arkansas

Nov. 2: vs. UMass

Nov. 9: at Tennessee

Nov. 16: Bye

Nov. 23: vs. Missouri

Nov. 30: at Ole Miss

Aug. 31: vs. Murray State

Sept. 7: vs. Buffalo

Sept. 14: vs. Boston College

Sept. 21: vs. Vanderbilt

Sept. 28: Bye

Oct. 5: at Texas A&M

Oct. 12: at UMass

Oct. 19: vs. Auburn

Oct. 26: at Alabama

Nov. 2: Bye

Nov. 9: vs. Oklahoma

Nov. 16: at South Carolina

Nov. 23: at Mississippi State

Nov. 30: vs. Arkansas

Aug. 31: vs. Temple

Sept. 7: vs. Houston

Sept. 14: vs. Tulane

Sept. 21: vs. Tennessee

Sept. 28: at Auburn

Oct. 5: Bye

Oct. 12: vs. Texas (Dallas)

Oct. 19: vs. South Carolina

Oct. 26: at Ole Miss

Nov. 2: vs. Maine

Nov. 9: at Missouri

Nov. 16: Bye

Nov. 23: vs. Alabama

Nov. 30: at LSU

Aug. 31: vs. Furman

Sept. 7: vs. Middle Tennessee

Sept. 14: at Wake Forest

Sept. 21: vs. Georgia Southern

Sept. 28: vs. Kentucky

Oct. 5: at South Carolina

Oct. 12: at LSU

Oct. 19: Bye

Oct. 26: vs. Oklahoma

Nov. 2: at Arkansas

Nov. 9: vs. Georgia

Nov. 16: Bye

Nov. 23: at Florida

Nov. 30: vs. Mississippi State

Aug 31: vs. Old Dominion

Sept. 7: at Kentucky

Sept. 14: vs. LSU

Sept. 21: vs. Akron

Sept. 28: Bye

Oct. 5: vs. Ole Miss

Oct. 12: at Alabama

Oct. 19: at Oklahoma

Oct. 26: Bye

Nov. 2: vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 9: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 16: vs. Missouri

Nov. 23: vs. Wofford

Nov. 30: at Clemson

Aug. 31: vs. Chattanooga

Sept. 7: vs. NC State (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Sept. 14: vs. Kent State

Sept. 21: at Oklahoma

Sept. 28: Bye

Oct. 5: at Arkansas

Oct. 12: vs. Florida

Oct. 19: vs. Alabama

Oct. 26: Bye

Nov. 2: vs. Kentucky

Nov. 9: vs. Mississippi State

Nov. 16: at Georgia

Nov. 23: vs. UTEP

Nov. 30: at Vanderbilt

Aug. 31: vs. Notre Dame

Sept. 7: vs. McNeese

Sept. 14: at Florida

Sept. 21: vs. Bowling Green

Sept. 28: vs. Arkansas (Arlington)

Oct. 5: vs. Missouri

Oct. 12: Bye

Oct. 19: at Mississippi State

Oct. 26: vs. LSU

Nov. 2: at South Carolina

Nov. 9: Bye

Nov. 16: vs. New Mexico State

Nov. 23: at Auburn

Nov. 30: vs. Texas

Aug. 31: vs. Colorado State

Sept. 7: at Michigan

Sept. 14: vs. UTSA

Sept. 21: vs. ULM

Sept. 28: vs. Mississippi State

Oct. 5: Bye

Oct. 12: vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)

Oct. 19: vs. Georgia

Oct. 26: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 2: Bye

Nov. 9: vs. Florida

Nov. 16: at Arkansas

Nov. 23: vs. Kentucky

Nov. 30: at Texas A&M

Aug. 31: vs. Virginia Tech

Sept. 7: vs. Alcorn State

Sept. 14: at Georgia State

Sept. 21: at Missouri

Sep. 28: Bye

Oct. 5: vs. Alabama

Oct. 12: at Kentucky

Oct. 19: vs. Ball State

Oct. 26: vs. Texas

Nov. 2: at Auburn

Nov. 9: vs. South Carolina

Nov. 16: Bye

Nov. 23: at LSU

Nov. 30: vs. Tennessee