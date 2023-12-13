Open Extended Reactions

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall is transferring to NC State, a source confirmed to ESPN.

On3 first reported the news that the Wolfpack would add the graduate transfer for his final season of eligibility. NC State brought in Brennan Armstrong prior to the 2023 season from Virginia and will replace Armstrong with McCall in 2024.

McCall redshirted his freshman season in 2019 but started 11 games in 2020 and was named the Sun Belt Conference player of the year. He threw for 2,488 yards, 26 touchdowns and three interceptions that season, while also rushing for seven touchdowns.

He had similar success in 2021 and 2022, throwing for a combined 5,573 yards and five interceptions, while running for 10 touchdowns between both seasons. McCall entered his name in the transfer portal after the 2022 season when then-coach Jamey Chadwell left for the head coaching job at Liberty.

Tim Beck was hired and McCall withdrew his name from the transfer portal and played for Coastal Carolina during the 2023 season. He played in just seven games, however, after a head injury.

He entered his name in the transfer portal on Nov. 29 as a grad transfer and is now committed to NC State. The Wolfpack ranked 102 among all FBS teams this past season in pass yards per game and will benefit from McCall's ability if he stays healthy.