Rutgers coach Greg Schiano, the school's all-time coaching wins leader in his second stint with the team, has received a contract extension through the 2030 season.

Schiano, 57, is finishing the fourth year of his second term at Rutgers after leading the program to prominence from 2001 to 2011. He's 86-95 overall with the Scarlet Knights, who are set to face Miami in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 28 at New York's Yankee Stadium.

Rutgers brought back Schiano after the 2019 season and gave him an eight-year, $32 million contract. He will earn $6.25 million in 2024 under the new agreement. Rutgers began the season 6-2 before dropping its final four games, but still produced 13 All-Big Ten players, the second-highest total in team history.

The Pinstripe Bowl will mark Rutgers' eighth bowl game under Schiano. The program has made only four other bowl appearances in its history.

"This is a great day for Rutgers athletics," athletic director Pat Hobbs said in a statement. "In four years, Coach Schiano has transformed our program, this year resulting in bowl eligibility. Continuity is critical in building winning programs. We have the right leader and the right staff to lead the Scarlet Knights in the years ahead."

In Schiano's first stint at Rutgers, the team won 11 games and finished No. 12 nationally in 2006. Rutgers appeared in six bowl games in seven seasons before Schiano left to become Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach.