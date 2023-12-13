Open Extended Reactions

Quarterback Arch Manning and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., both five-star prospects and top-20 overall prospects, highlighted a stout recruiting class (third overall) for Texas in 2023.

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns (12-1) are trying to follow a similar script in piecing together another deep and well-rounded class in 2024 after earning a berth in the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Four-star cornerback Kobe Black (No. 21 in 2024 ESPN 300), the third-best corner in the cycle, became the second top-20 prospect to join the Longhorns' 2024 haul on Wednesday - joining five-star defensive end Colin Simmons (No. 11 overall in 2024).

Black, the highest ranked prospect left to make his decision ahead of the early signing period beginning Dec. 20, chose Texas over LSU, Oklahoma State, Oregon and Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Black had 41 tackles (20 solo) with two tackles for loss, two interceptions and three passes defended in 10 games for Connally High School (Texas) this season.

ESPN has the Longhorns' 2024 class ninth, second in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma. It features five players inside the top 50 - Simmons, Black, wide receiver Ryan Wingo (No. 29 overall in 2024), running back Jerrick Gibson (No. 34 overall) and offensive tackle Brandon Baker (No. 43 overall in 2024).

Texas laid claim to its first Big 12 title since 2009 in its swan song before leaving for the SEC next year and its defense ranks first in the conference in scoring defense (17.5 PPG) and total defense (321.7 YPG) as it gets ready to play undefeated Washington (13-0) in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day night.

Black is the third ESPN 300 cornerback to pledge to the Longhorns for 2024 after Jordon Johnson-Rubell (No. 112 overall in 2024) committed on July 1 and Wardell Mack (No. 263 overall in 2024) followed suit on Nov. 12 after flipping from Florida.

That trio will be asked to assist a pass defense (240.8 YPG) that's 10th in the 14-team Big 12 but has come down with 16 interceptions - second-most in the conference - ahead of the SEC move.