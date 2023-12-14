What are NCAA college football overtime rules?

Open Extended Reactions

On a play-by-play basis, it's hard to beat the excitement of overtime in college football, which pits each team in an "anything-you-can-do-I-can-do-better" style. For the uninitiated, though, it can be confusing to understand what happens at the end of regulation and how the game changes with each successive overtime -- especially with the overtime rules evolving in recent years. Here's everything you need to know about how overtime works in college football:

When did college football overtime start?

Prior to the 1995 season, when a game was tied at the end of regulation, the game would simply result in a tie. That changed ahead of that year's bowl slate, with the first overtime period coming in Toledo's 40-37 win over Nevada in the 1995 Las Vegas Bowl. Overtime was fully adopted for the 1996 FBS season with a set of rules that remained unchanged through the 2018 season. Since then, we've seen the overtime rules change twice (in 2019 and 2021), but the basic format remains the same.

How does college football overtime work?

In the simplest terms, overtime occurs when the game is tied at the end of regulation (through four quarters), and the team that scores the most points in overtime wins the game. Unlike in the NFL, each team gets one possession from the opponent's 25-yard line to begin overtime. If either team outscores the other during the first overtime period, that team wins the game. If it remains tied at the end of the first overtime, another overtime period is played with each team again starting from the 25-yard line. If the game is still tied after two overtime periods, both teams alternate 2-point conversion attempts to determine a winner. Another rule that differs from NFL overtime is the clock. In college football, there is no game clock in overtime, as each team gets possession regardless of how long the previous series takes. There is still a play clock in overtime periods.

How is possession determined in overtime?

If the game is tied at the end of regulation, the captain of the visiting team calls heads or tails. The side that wins the toss chooses whether to start on offense or defense, or which end of the field it will defend in the first overtime period. The side that loses the toss chooses from the remaining option. Typically, teams will choose to defend first in overtime for a very simple reason: They want to know how many points they'll need to score on their offensive possession. If the team that starts on offense scores a touchdown, the other team knows it can't settle for a field goal on its offensive possession. Conversely, if the initial team fails to score at all, a field goal would win it for the other team.

How do the rules change after the 1st overtime?

Just like in the first overtime period, each team begins the second overtime period from the opponent's 25-yard line, and the team that scores the most points wins the game. If either team scores a touchdown, they are required to attempt a 2-point conversion in the second overtime period - an attempt to limit the number of successive overtime periods needed to resolve the game. This rule was changed in 2021, as teams were previously required to attempt a 2-point conversion after a touchdown starting with the third overtime period.

How do the rules change after the 2nd overtime?

If the game remains tied after two overtime periods, both teams alternate 2-point conversion attempts instead of starting drives from the opponent's 25-yard line. This continues until one team converts and the other doesn't, resulting in a 2-point win for the converting team. This rule was introduced in the 2019 season, with teams forced to trade 2-point attempts instead of full possessions starting with the fifth overtime. It was the first change to overtime rules in 23 years and came in response to Texas A&M's 74-72 win over LSU on Nov. 24, 2018 -- which lasted almost five hours and tied the previous FBS record with seven overtimes. In an effort to further reduce the length of overtime games, the rule was changed again in 2021 to have teams alternate 2-point attempts starting with the third overtime.

Can the game end in a tie?

No, not anymore. Before overtime was introduced in 1995, ties were not uncommon in college football. That ended with the introduction of overtime, which continues until one team outscores the other in any given overtime period and a winner is determined. This is different from the NFL, where teams can still tie following a 10-minute overtime period.

College football overtime rules summary

First OT

Teams start at opponent's 25-yard line

Each team has one possession

Second OT

Teams start at opponent's 25-yard line

Each team has one possession

If either team scores a touchdown, it must attempt a 2-point conversion.

Third OT (and beyond)

Teams alternate 2-point conversion attempts until one team wins

Where can I access more college football coverage from ESPN?

Fans can access rankings, previews, predictions, grades, and more on the ESPN college football hub page.