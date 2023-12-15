Open Extended Reactions

Colorado added twins Destin and Keaten Wade, who are transferring from Kentucky, on Friday.

Destin is a sophomore quarterback while Keaten plays defensive end, and the pair of brothers will now play out their remaining eligibility with the Buffaloes.

Keaten was the No. 194 prospect in the 2022 class, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound outside linebacker, originally from Spring Hill, Tennessee. He saw playing time in all 13 games during his freshman season in 2022 and had 16 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also played in every game this season, finishing with 35 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss and a sack. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Destin was ranked No. 293 in the 2022 class as a 6-foot-3, 223-pound quarterback and was named Mr. Football in the state of Tennessee for Division I, Class 6A his senior season. He redshirted his freshman season and played in just one game for the Wildcats this year.

The twins are adding to a large transfer haul for Colorado this offseason that includes Vanderbilt wide receiver Will Sheppard, Indiana offensive linemen Kahlil Benson and Matthew Bedford, Houston offensive lineman Tyler Johnson and UTEP lineman Justin Mayers.