Oregon State running back Damien Martinez, a first-team All-Pac-12 selection, has been reinstated for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl after the school lifted his suspension Friday.

Martinez was suspended Nov. 30, a day after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants in Corvallis, Oregon. But the Benton County district attorney chose not to file charges against the sophomore from Lewisville, Texas.

"Due to the District Attorney's decision not to file charges for DUII or similar offenses against Damien Martinez, he will be allowed to participate in the upcoming bowl game," Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said in a statement.

The 19th-ranked Beavers are set to play No. 16 Notre Dame on Dec. 29 in El Paso, Texas.

On Nov. 29, Corvallis police stopped Martinez, 19, for running a red light and accused him of DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering. Martinez also was cited for possession of marijuana as a minor, since he's under 21. He acknowledged the arrest in a post on X, writing that he "made a mistake."

Martinez finshed second in the Pac-12 with 1,185 rushing yards and had nine touchdowns on 194 carries this season. Oregon State has lost several key players to the transfer portal since coach Jonathan Smith departed for Michigan State, including quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Aidan Chiles. But Martinez pledged to remain at Oregon State under new coach Trent Bray.